Glenbard District 87 recognizes award-winning staff

Four Glenbard Township High School District 87 employees have received awards and recognition from state and national sports organizations.

Glenbard East Assistant Principal for Athletics D’Wayne Bates was selected to serve a four-year term on the National Federation of State High School Association’s National Council Board of Directors.

Glenbard West boys volleyball coach Christine Guinta-Mayer was inducted into the Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Glenbard West boys golf coach Paul Hazlett will be inducted into the Illinois Coaches Association’s Golf Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Glenbard West boys lacrosse coach Eric Nuss has received the USA Lacrosse 2024 Coaches Award.