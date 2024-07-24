Cook County treasurer sending $22 million in automatic property tax refunds

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas’ office will send more than $22 million in automatic refunds to more than 10,000 property owners who overpaid their property taxes last year.

Most automatic refund recipients will not have to file applications, fill out forms or deal with any paperwork. Refunds will be directly deposited into 5,813 bank accounts, while 4,286 others will receive checks in the mail.

To see if you have an automatic refund coming, visit cookcountytreasurer.com, select “Your Property Tax Overview” and enter your address or 14-digit Property Index Number.