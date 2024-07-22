Downers Grove Fire Department recognized with Good Samaritan Hospital award

Good Samaritan Hospital named the Downers Grove Fire Department as a second runner-up for their annual Hartmann Award. The award is given to three medic crews or fire departments that exhibit excellence in the delivery of emergency care in a pre-hospital setting.

On Jan. 1, Downers Grove responded to an immediate care center for a 46-year-old man experiencing chest pain. During transport, the patient stopped talking and a medic saw that the patient’s heart rhythm was abnormal, leading to full cardiac arrest. Firefighter/paramedics administered advanced life support and transported the patient to Good Samaritan Hospital.

The life saving techniques employed by the members of the Downers Grove Fire Department resulted in a positive outcome for the patient.