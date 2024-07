The Lombard Historical Society will host summer yoga with Jade Orchid Wellness at 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 7. (Image provided by Lombard Historical Society)

The Lombard Historical Society will host summer yoga with Jade Orchid Wellness at 10 a.m. Saturdays through September 7. The cost is $10 per class for society members and $15 for nonmembers. Registration is required at lombardhistory.org or by calling 630-629-1885 due to limited space.

Participants should bring a yoga mat and water as this outdoor program will be held in the Lombard History Museum gardens. In case of rain, the sessions will be moved indoors.