DuPage County wins Distinguished Budget Award

DuPage County has received a Distinguished Budget Award from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for fiscal year 2024 budget, starting Dec. 1, 2023.

The county’s budget is reviewed annually by the GFOA to assess how well it meets nationally recognized guidelines as a policy document, financial plan operations guide and communications device.

There are more than 1,800 participants in the budget awards program. The most recent award recipients and their corresponding budget documents are posted quarterly on the GFOA website.