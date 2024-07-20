DuPage County announces temporary parking restrictions for county fair

The DuPage County Fair will take place from July 25 to 28 at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road. During this time, there will be no parking on the following streets, according to a recent press release from the county:
- Both sides of Manchester Road between Hazelton Avenue and Knollwood Drive
- East side of Beverly Street between Manchester Road and Childs Street
- East side of Erie Street between Manchester Road and Childs Street
- East side of Shirley Court
- East side of White Oak Drive
- Both sides of Hickory Lane
- East side of Vernon Avenue
- East side of Pierce Avenue between Manchester Road and Childs Street
- South side of Liberty Drive, between Knollwood Drive and the dead end
- East side of Morgan Avenue between Manchester Road and Childs Street
- East side of Dorchester Avenue between Manchester Road and Childs Street
- East side of Woodlawn Street between Manchester Road and Childs Street
- East side of Knollwood Drive between Manchester Road and Liberty Drive
- East side of Westwood Drive
- South side of Beecher Avenue between Birch Drive and Westwood Drive
- Both sides of Beecher Avenue between Westwood Drive and the Graf Park entrance
- West side of Birch Drive
There will be “Temporary No Parking” signs posted during this time. Residents and motorists are asked for their cooperation and compliance in not parking in these designated areas. For more information about this event, visit the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds’ website.