DuPage County announces temporary parking restrictions for county fair

The DuPage County Fair will take place from July 25 to 28 at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road. During this time, there will be no parking on the following streets, according to a recent press release from the county:

Both sides of Manchester Road between Hazelton Avenue and Knollwood Drive

East side of Beverly Street between Manchester Road and Childs Street

East side of Erie Street between Manchester Road and Childs Street

East side of Shirley Court

East side of White Oak Drive

Both sides of Hickory Lane

East side of Vernon Avenue

East side of Pierce Avenue between Manchester Road and Childs Street

South side of Liberty Drive, between Knollwood Drive and the dead end

East side of Morgan Avenue between Manchester Road and Childs Street

East side of Dorchester Avenue between Manchester Road and Childs Street

East side of Woodlawn Street between Manchester Road and Childs Street

East side of Knollwood Drive between Manchester Road and Liberty Drive

East side of Westwood Drive

South side of Beecher Avenue between Birch Drive and Westwood Drive

Both sides of Beecher Avenue between Westwood Drive and the Graf Park entrance

West side of Birch Drive

There will be “Temporary No Parking” signs posted during this time. Residents and motorists are asked for their cooperation and compliance in not parking in these designated areas. For more information about this event, visit the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds’ website.