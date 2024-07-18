Cantigny’s Date with History series continues with author David Maraniss

The First Division Museum at Cantigny will resume its Date with History series at 6 p.m. Aug. 1 with a program from two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and New York Times bestseller David Maraniss at the Cantigny Visitors Center. (Image provided by Cantigny )

The First Division Museum at Cantigny will resume its Date with History series at 6 p.m. Aug. 1 with a program from two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and New York Times bestseller David Maraniss at the Cantigny Visitors Center.

Maraniss will discuss his 2003 book “They Marched Into Sunlight: War and Peace, Vietnam and America, October 1967.” Following the program, which is free with $5 parking, guests are invited to McCormick House for a VIP cocktail reception with Maraniss. Reception tickets are $60 and must be ordered in advance at cantigny.org. Tickets include parking, drinks and hors d’oeuvres.

“They Marched Into Sunlight,” the winner of the J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize and a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in history, recounts the story of the First Infantry Division in Vietnam, the antiwar sentiment at home and the obfuscating behavior of officials in Washington, D.C.

Maraniss is an associate editor at The Washington Post, a fellow of the Society of American Historians and a visiting distinguished professor at Vanderbilt University. Copies of “They Marched Into Sunlight” will be available for purchase and signing at Cantigny.