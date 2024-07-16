July 16, 2024
Shaw Local
Baseball: Nazareth’s Cooper Malamazian selected by Milwaukee Brewers in MLB Draft’s 17th round

Shortstop helped lead Nazareth to two state titles, undefeated regular season this year

By Joshua Welge
Nazareth pitcher Cooper Malamazian celebrates after the Roadrunners defeated Grayslake Central 7-2 in the Class 3A state championship baseball game in Joliet Saturday.

Cooper Malamazian, who helped lead Nazareth to back-to-back state championships in 2022 and 2023 and an unbeaten regular season this spring, was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday in the 17th round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Malamazian, a shortstop committed to Indiana, was drafted with the 515th pick. Malamazian is the second Nazareth alum drafted this week. On Monday 2021 Nazareth graduate Ryan Smith, a pitcher at UIC, was drafted by the Houston Astros in the ninth round with the 283rd pick.

Malamazian this past season batted .395 with 29 singles, nine doubles, two triples and five home runs, drove in 32 runs and scored 49. He was one of six four-year starters at Nazareth, seniors this year, which led the program to back-to-back Class 3A state championships, its first two titles, four regional titles and a combined 132 victories. Nazareth won 46 consecutive games between 2023 and 2024 and 17 consecutive playoff games between 2022 and 2024.

In last year’s state championship game, Malamazian made two huge defensive plays at shortstop, then pitched the final two innings to lead the Roadrunners to a 7-2 victory over Grayslake Central.

“As a freshman, I said Cooper would walk on as the best shortstop we’ve ever had and that’s not an insult to anybody we’ve had come through here,” Nazareth coach Lee Milano said after the game. “Cooper is a different player. He is a money player.”

