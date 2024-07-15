DuPage Foundation welcomes new director of strategic partnerships

The DuPage Foundation has named Nicki Anderson of Naperville as its new director of strategic partnerships. In her new role, Anderson will lead in engaging local businesses, government and community leaders, private foundations and others in the foundation’s mission, according to a news release.

Anderson will focus on education, outreach and the launch of a countywide giving circle to broaden support for the foundation’s Community Impact Grant Program, which is seeing increasing requests as needs grow within the community.

Anderson recently worked as the creator and director of Benedictine University’s L.E.A.D.S. Women’s Undergraduate Leadership Program. Before that, she was president and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce. She has also worked as owner and CEO of Reality Fitness, a columnist for the Chicago Tribune and Daily Herald and a member of the Naperville City Council.