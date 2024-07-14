Petitions for Wheaton’s municipal election available beginning July 30

Beginning July 30, petitions for candidacy for the 2025 Wheaton municipal election will be available in the office of the City Clerk at Wheaton City Hall, 303 W. Wesley St.

One four-year position for each of the city’s four districts (north, south, east and west) is up for election. Candidates shall:

Be registered voters of the city of Wheaton and must reside within the specific district boundary within the corporate limits of the city at least one year next preceding the election; and

File nonpartisan primary petitions for nomination in accordance with of the election code. The petitions must be signed by registered Wheaton voters residing within the corporate limits of each specific election district together with a statement of candidacy, loyalty oath (optional) and a receipt indicating the candidate has filed a statement of economic interest with the DuPage County Clerk.

A copy of the current election district map is available online.

The filing period is from rom 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 21 through Oct. 28 excluding weekends and holidays.

A consolidated primary election will be held on Feb. 25 if more than four candidates file for each district position. The consolidated election will be held on April 1.

Successful candidates will take office at the latter of either the first regular or special meeting after receipt of the official election results or at the first regular or special meeting in the month following their election.

For further information, contact City Clerk Andrea Rosedale at arosedale@wheaton.il.us or 630-260-2012.