Montini names winner of 2024 Lasallian Educator Award

Montini Catholic High School has awarded French teacher Beth DiMarco with the Lasallian Educator Award for 2024. The award was presented at the school’s annual Founder’s Day Ceremony.

Each year, the award is presented to a faculty member who “touches the hearts” of their students and colleagues. DiMarco joined Montini as a teacher in 2018 and has worked as interim world language department chair, served on the Academic Advisory Council and grade Scale Change Committee and moderated the French Club.