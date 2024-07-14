Lombard Historical Society presents program on 1849 California gold rush

The Lombard Historical Society will present Rushing West: A History of the 1849 California Gold Rush virtually at 1 p.m. July 20 (Image provided by Lombard Historical Society)

The Lombard Historical Society (LHS) will present Rushing West: A History of the 1849 California Gold Rush virtually at 1 p.m. July 20.

Benjamin Mountford of Australian Catholic University and Stephen Tuffnell of Oxford University will present a virtual talk in which they will discuss the history and far-reaching impact of the 1849 California gold rush.

This program is presented in conjunction with the newest LHS exhibition highlighting Charles Peck’s experience moving westward, which will open later this summer.

Participants can register for the program at lombardhistory.org. The Zoom link will be sent out one day before the presentation.