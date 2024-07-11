Lombard Historical Society’s Saucy Tales of Little Orphan Annie Pub Crawl set for July 18

Vintage Little Orphan Annie memorabilia is part of the comics-related treasure trove at the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum in Columbus, Ohio.

The Lombard Historical Society’s Saucy Tales of Little Orphan Annie Pub Crawl will visit four Lombard establishments between 6 and 10 p.m. July 18.

Participants will need tickets in advance and should arrive at the Carriage House, 23 W. Maple St., by 5:30 p.m. Leaders of the tours will not wait for late arrivals.

This is a walking tour with the longest distance between two places being three-fifths of a mile. Free parking is available at the Carriage House. Tickets are $20 for society members and $25 for nonmembers.

Bars will serve complimentary appetizers, but participants will purchase their drinks. Participants must be 21 years of age or older. The participating bars include O’Neill’s Pub, Shannon’s and Rebel Kitchen.

Tickets and more information are available at lombardhistory.org.