Westmont’s National Night Out set for Aug. 6 at Ty Warner Park

Westmont Police Sergeant Mike Weibler and former Fire Chief Dan Mejdrech demonstrate the use of a drone that assists with tracking for families and children during the 2023 National Night Out. (Erica Benson for Shaw Local News Network)

The Westmont Police Department’s National Night Out will be held from 5 to 8 p.m Aug. 6 at Ty Warner Park in the southwest pavilion on Burr Oak Drive north of Plaza Drive.

National Night Out is an annual community-building event that promotes positive partnerships between law enforcement and the community. The block-party style event will include a display of various law enforcement vehicles, bounce house, pictures with McGruff, refreshments and information booths featuring local community organizations and public agencies.

“We invite the entire community to join us for a night of positive relationship building,” Westmont Police Chief Jim Gunther said in a news releases. “This event is a great opportunity for citizens to learn more about our Police Department and how we serve the public.”