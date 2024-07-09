New assistant principal named at Herrick Middle School

The Downers Grove Grade School District 58 Board of Education unanimously approved the appointment of Elizabeth McDonald as assistant principal of Herrick Middle School during the board’s July 8 meeting.

McDonald will begin July 24.

“We are very excited to welcome Ms. McDonald to the Herrick Middle School team,” Superintendent Kevin Russell said in a news release. “District 58 received a significant amount of interest in this position from many highly qualified candidates. The Herrick assistant principal interview team spoke very highly of Ms. McDonald, citing her variety of educational experiences, her child-centered approach and her calm, professional demeanor. We look forward to working with her.”

McDonald spent the first 17 years of her career at Bryan Middle School, a grade 6-8 school in Elmhurst School District 205. While at Bryan Middle School, she served as an instructional coach, sixth grade team leader, science department chair, interim K-12 math and science coordinator and general education teacher.

In addition, McDonald has most recently served as the assistant principal of Edison Elementary School, Field Elementary School and the Madison Early Childhood Center, also in District 205.

In this role, she led the schools’ special education departments, helped staff implement positive behavioral interventions and support (PBIS) practices, evaluated certified and non-certified staff, and supported the schools during facility updates, among other responsibilities.

“I am honored to accept the position of assistant principal and am excited to contribute to the continued success of the Herrick community,” McDonald said in the release. “I look forward to getting to know Herrick’s students and staff, as well as working collaboratively with them and parents to create a positive environment in which our students can thrive.”

McDonald earned her master of science in education, educational administration from Concordia University and her bachelor of science in elementary education from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.