La Grange Park library to hold grand reopening Aug. 3

Community is the focus of the grand reopening La Grange Park Public Library is organizing for Aug. 3.

The celebration will open with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. followed by a parking lot party from 5 to 8 p.m. that will include food, drink, and entertainment courtesy of local business partners.

The library’s recent renovation benefits the community in many ways, and the grand reopening is a way to celebrate it. Among other things, the library added a makerspace, more study rooms, a dedicated teen lounge and family restrooms throughout the building.

These improvements help create a safe, comfortable and useful space for all library visitors. A water infiltration issue primarily affecting the east and west walls that spawned the project was fixed via the installation of new exterior materials and windows.

The theme for the library’s grand reopening, Welcome to Your Library, reinforces the fact that this library is dedicated to its patrons. The library staff is here to serve their community. Gabe

“We take pride in creating a library where all patrons feel welcome and work towards making the library a community center for all. This was at the forefront of our minds during the building project and renovation,” library Executive Director Gabe Oppenheim said in a news release.

All are welcome to the grand reopening. An invitation with a schedule of events will be in each La Grange Park residential and business mailbox in mid-July. RSVPs may be made here: lplibrary.org/events2/grand-reopening

If you would like more information, you may contact La Grange Park Public Library by email at info@lplibrary.org.