Santa Claus to appear at Glen Ellyn’s Sunset Pool

Santa Claus is taking a break from the North Pole and will make a special appearance at Sunset Pool, 483 Fairview Ave., Glen Ellyn, for an after-hours party. The event will include swimming, games and holiday cheer.

Mark your calendars for July 17, from 7:30 to 9 p.m., for an evening of festive fun with the jolly man himself. Children ages 10 and under can enjoy a refreshing dip in the pool, pizza and the chance to capture a magical photo with Santa.

The cost is $15 per child (residents), $20 per child (nonresidents). Registration required for children only at gepark.org.