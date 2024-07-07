July 07, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Santa Claus to appear at Glen Ellyn’s Sunset Pool

By Shaw Local News Network

Santa Claus is taking a break from the North Pole and will make a special appearance at Sunset Pool, 483 Fairview Ave., Glen Ellyn, for an after-hours party. The event will include swimming, games and holiday cheer.

Mark your calendars for July 17, from 7:30 to 9 p.m., for an evening of festive fun with the jolly man himself. Children ages 10 and under can enjoy a refreshing dip in the pool, pizza and the chance to capture a magical photo with Santa.

The cost is $15 per child (residents), $20 per child (nonresidents). Registration required for children only at gepark.org.

Glen Ellyn Park DistrictGlen Ellyn
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois