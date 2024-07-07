July 07, 2024
Montini recognizes 2024 St. John the Baptist De La Salle award recipients

Montini Catholic High School congratulated its 2024 St. John the Baptist De La Salle Award recipients during its Founder’s Day ceremony on May 17. Pictured (front row, from left): Riley White, Rory O'Connor, Jaylen Howery, Ella Herrmann, Skye Houston, Zander Montgomery, Sam Hemmersmeier, (back row, from left) Trinity Smith, Isabella Gatto, Ruben Galvan, Hugh Flannery, Marin Ferris, Colleen Considine and Dominic Catalan (Photo provided by Montini Catholic High School)

Montini Catholic High School recently recognized its 2024 St. John the Baptist De La Salle Award recipients during its Founder’s Day ceremony. The awards are presented each year to senior students who demonstrated a spirit of service and dedication to Montini.

The award recipients were:

  • Dominic Catalano of Lombard
  • Colleen Considine of Naperville
  • Marin Ferris of Wheaton
  • Hugh Flannery of Downers Grove
  • Ruben Galvan of Lombard
  • Isabella Gatto of Oak Brook
  • Sam Hemmersmeier of Elmhurst
  • Mariella Herrmann of Lombard
  • Skye Houston of Westchester
  • Jaylen Howery of Broadview
  • Zander Montgomery of Lombard
  • Rory O’Connor of Woodridge
  • Trinity Smith of Westchester
  • Riley White of Downers Grove
