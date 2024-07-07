Montini recognizes 2024 St. John the Baptist De La Salle award recipients

Montini Catholic High School recently recognized its 2024 St. John the Baptist De La Salle Award recipients during its Founder’s Day ceremony. The awards are presented each year to senior students who demonstrated a spirit of service and dedication to Montini.
The award recipients were:
- Dominic Catalano of Lombard
- Colleen Considine of Naperville
- Marin Ferris of Wheaton
- Hugh Flannery of Downers Grove
- Ruben Galvan of Lombard
- Isabella Gatto of Oak Brook
- Sam Hemmersmeier of Elmhurst
- Mariella Herrmann of Lombard
- Skye Houston of Westchester
- Jaylen Howery of Broadview
- Zander Montgomery of Lombard
- Rory O’Connor of Woodridge
- Trinity Smith of Westchester
- Riley White of Downers Grove