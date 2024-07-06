La Grange Park Public Library to hold grand reopening on Aug. 3

The La Grange Park Public Library will host a grand reopening, including a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. and a parking lot party with food, drink and entertainment from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3.

The event will celebrate the library’s reopening after recent renovations. The library added a maker space, more study rooms, a dedicated teen lounge and family restrooms throughout the building. A water infiltration issue that primarily affected the east and west walls was also fixed via the installation of new exterior materials and windows.

The theme for the grand reopening will be Welcome to Your Library. An invitation with a schedule of events will be sent to each La Grange Park residential and business mailbox in mid-July. RSVPs can be made at lplibrary.org/events2/grand-reopening.