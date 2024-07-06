Glen Ellyn Park District to hold Family Campout Under the Stars

The Glen Ellyn Park District's Family Campout Under the Stars will be held from 6:30 p.m. July 19, to 8 a.m. July 20, at Maryknoll Park. (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Park District)

The Glen Ellyn Park District’s Family Campout Under the Stars will be held from 6:30 p.m. July 19 to 8 a.m. July 20 at Maryknoll Park.

Enjoy the park’s splash pad, mini golf and guided nature walks led by park staff. Enjoy a movie under the stars with hot dogs, pizza, soft drinks and snacks. Tents and sleeping bags will not be provided. A continental breakfast will be served in the morning at the Maryknoll Clubhouse.

Registration costs $40 per tent for Glen Ellyn residents and $50 for nonresidents at gepark.org/register.