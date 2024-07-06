July 05, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Glen Ellyn Park District to hold Family Campout Under the Stars

By Shaw Local News Network
Glen Ellyn Park District has announced its Family Campout Under the Stars will be held from 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, to 8 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Maryknoll Park.

The Glen Ellyn Park District's Family Campout Under the Stars will be held from 6:30 p.m. July 19, to 8 a.m. July 20, at Maryknoll Park. (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Park District)

The Glen Ellyn Park District’s Family Campout Under the Stars will be held from 6:30 p.m. July 19 to 8 a.m. July 20 at Maryknoll Park.

Enjoy the park’s splash pad, mini golf and guided nature walks led by park staff. Enjoy a movie under the stars with hot dogs, pizza, soft drinks and snacks. Tents and sleeping bags will not be provided. A continental breakfast will be served in the morning at the Maryknoll Clubhouse.

Registration costs $40 per tent for Glen Ellyn residents and $50 for nonresidents at gepark.org/register.

Glen EllynGlen Ellyn Park District
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois