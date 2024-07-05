Scam calls target DuPage County residents

Scam telephone calls are coming in more frequently in DuPage County and the scammers are calling residents identifying themselves as current and former DuPage County deputy sheriffs.

The scammers claim there is an arrest warrant against you and demand gift cards to clear it up. This is a scam. The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office will never call and ask for money over the phone.

Stay alert and protect yourself from fraud. Share this information to help keep our community safe.

If you receive a call like this, do not provide any personal information or payment. Instead, immediately contact your local police department. If you live in unincorporated DuPage County, call 630-407-2400.