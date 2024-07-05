American Legion Post 80 appoints new press contact

American Legion Post 80 in Downers Grove has appointed Patrick Yanahan’s as the organization’s new press contact. Commander Howard Parker of Post 80 expressed his enthusiasm for Yanahan’s new role, emphasizing the positive impact his experience will have on the post’s communication efforts and community engagement.

Yanahan, a Navy veteran, brings years of expertise as the head of an international advertising and public relations agency to his new role. With a proven track record in strategic communication, Yanahan is set to enhance the visibility of the post’s programs and initiatives, fostering stronger connections with the local community.

For more information about American Legion Post 80 and its programs, contact Yanahan at 312-718-0732 or pyanahan@comcast.net.