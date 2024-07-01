DuPage County annual road construction plan to focus on improving infrastructure

The DuPage County Division of Transportation has announced its 2024 Construction Program, focusing on maintaining and improving infrastructure in the county.

The program proposes $36.1 million in federal and county funds to maintain existing infrastructure while implementing projects to improve safety and relieve congestion.

The plan designates 57 miles of DuPage County highway for resurfacing, plans completion of the intersection improvement at 87th Street and Woodward Avenue, reconstruction of the Geneva Road bridge over the West Branch DuPage River, rebuilding and widening of Fabyan Parkway in West Chicago, intersection improvements on Lemont Road from 83rd Street to 87th Street, improving the roadway and intersection on Naperville Road between Ridgeland Avenue and Interstate 88, reconstruction of the Warrenville Road bridge over the East Branch DuPage River and reconstruction of York Road from Devon Avenue to north of Illinois Route 19/Irving Park Road.

The plan also includes resurfacing Finley Road from Butterfield Road to Ogden Avenue, Meyers Road from Roosevelt to Butterfield roads, Warrenville Road from Illinois Route 53 to Finley Road, Winfield Road from Warrenville Road to Diehl Road, Medinah Road from Irving Park Road to Army Trail Road, Villa Avenue from Lake Street to North Avenue., Swift Road from Collins Avenue to St. Charles Road and St. Charles Road from Riford Road to Illinois Route 53.

The county board approved the annual construction program as part of its five-year Transportation Improvement Program, which runs through 2028. The plan dedicates more than $327 million in federal and county funds over the next five years to road safety and congestion projects.

Approximately $50 million will be allocated to improve rideability and extend the service life of existing pavement. Another $32 million will be utilized for bridge repair. The program also emphasizes new and improved bikeways, multiuse paths and drainage projects that will relieve areas of chronic flooding.

For more information on DuPage County transportation projects, visit the county’s website.