Softball: Here is the 2024 Suburban Life All-Area Team

Class 4A Plainfield North Sectional final softball game Wheaton North's Erin Metz (6) goes through her wind up during Class 4A Plainfield North Sectional final softball game between Wheaton North and Oswego in May 2024. (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local News Network)

Here is the 2024 Suburban Life All-Area Softball Team.

Glenbard West junior Ainslie Bobroff

Ainslie Bobroff, Glenbard West, junior, second base: Class 4A second-team All-State pick by Illinois Coaches Association batted .376 with a .412 on-base percentage and .688 slugging percentage, with 41 hits, 10 doubles, eight homers, 38 RBIs and 29 runs scored. Bobroff was even better in conference games, batting .442 with a .623 on-base percentage. West Suburban all-conference pick fielded at .969 percentage with just three errors and turned three double plays. Bobroff hit .409 with runners in scoring position, with 16 of her 38 RBIs coming with two outs.

Downers Grove South senior Julia Colorato

Julia Colorato, Downers Grove South, senior, outfielder: Wisconsin-Platteville recruit, Class 4A first-team All-State pick by ICA and all-conference selection was Mustangs’ most clutch hitter, batting a team-best .513 with a team-high 60 hits and a .535 on-base percentage, second on the team. Colorato had 11 homers, 47 RBIs and struck out only eight times in 129 plate appearances.

Wheaton North junior Reagan Crosthwaite

Reagan Crosthwaite, Wheaton North, junior, shortstop: Wheaton North’s No. 3 hitter broke career home-run record in helping lead Falcons to first conference and regional championships in 38 years and a sectional final. Crosthwaite, Class 4A All-State second team by ICA, batted .455 with a .573 on-base percentage and 1.109 slugging, with 46 hits, 18 homers, 52 RBIs, 51 runs scored and 25 walks. Fielded at .917 percentage.

Downers Grove South senior Ella Cushing

Ella Cushing, Downers Grove South, senior, first base/pitcher: Illinois recruit and Class 4A third-team All-State pick batted .443 with a team-high 18 homers and 62 RBIs and also led Mustangs in walks with 16. All-conference pick went out on high note, going 4-for-4 with three homers and seven RBIs in sectional semifinal against Marist.

Downers Grove North junior Ashlynn Durkin

Ashlynn Durkin, Downers Grove North, junior, pitcher: Florida Atlantic recruit was a Class 4A first-team All-State selection by ICA, helping lead 21-9 Trojans to West Suburban Silver title and a sectional final. Durkin, teaming up with Ava Gusel in the circle, posted a 10-3 record with a 1.85 ERA and 169 strikeouts over 101⅔ innings. Durkin held opposing hitters to a .188 batting average.

St. Francis sophomore Lauren Kennedy

Lauren Kennedy, St. Francis, sophomore, shortstop: Kennedy was a Class 3A second-team All-State selection by ICA. She batted .515 with 39 runs scored, six doubles, six triples, four home runs and 23 RBIs. Committed just two errors at shortstop.

Riverside-Brookfield senior Zoe Levine

Zoe Levine, Riverside-Brookfield, senior, catcher: DePaul recruit was a Class 4A first-team All-State pick by ICA, the Metro Suburban Conference Player of the Year and a four-time all-conference pick. She graduates with the Riverside-Brookfield record for single-season doubles (19), career doubles (56), career home runs (35) and career batting average (.456). This season, Levine hit .476 with 50 hits, 18 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 44 RBIs and 28 runs scored.

Wheaton Warrenville South’s Abby Mease rounds third base for a run during a game at St. Charles North. (Sandy Bressner)

Abby Mease, Wheaton Warrenville South, junior, outfielder: Class 4A third-team All-State pick by ICA and all-conference pick batted .500 as a leadoff slapper. Helped lead the Tigers to their second consecutive regional title.

Wheaton North senior Erin Metz

Erin Metz, Wheaton North, senior, pitcher: Valparaiso recruit and Class 4A first-team All-State pick by ICA led Falcons to program record 28 wins and first conference and regional titles since 1986 in reaching the sectional final. Metz posted 18-6 record and 1.52 ERA and 256 strikeouts over 160⅓ innings. At the plate, she batted .391 with a .407 on-base percentage and .736 slugging percentage, with 43 hits, 10 homers, 38 RBIs, 22 runs scored and 25 walks.

Benet senior Nina Pesare

Nina Pesare, Benet, senior, outfielder: UIC recruit batted .529 with 11 RBIs, 42 runs scored and 28 stolen bases. Named Class 4A first-team All-State by the ICA and an all-conference pick.

IC Catholic Prep senior Analisa Raffaelli (Photo provided by Analisa Raffaelli)

Analisa Raffaelli, IC Catholic Prep, senior, shortstop: Colgate recruit and Class 2A first-team All-State pick was the GCAC Conference Player of the Year for the third consecutive season and led Knights to program record 28 wins, conference title and sectional championship. Raffaelli eclipsed 200 career hits and broke her single-season stolen-base record with 67. Raffaelli batted .653 with 66 hits, 72 runs scored, 14 doubles, eight triples, 13 homers and 44 RBIs. Finished her career with a .576 batting average, 216 hits, 46 doubles, 23 triples, 37 homers, 149 RBIs, 217 runs scored and 185 stolen bases.

Downers Grove South at Downers Grove North Downers Grove North's Maya Rodriguez (16) swings away during varsity softball game between Downers Grove South and Downers Grove North. (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local News Network)

Maya Rodriguez, Downers Grove North, senior, third base: Class 4A second-team All-State pick helped lead Trojans to West Suburban Silver title and sectional final. Four-year starter batted .440 with a .496 on-base percentage and .612 slugging percentage, with 51 hits, 11 doubles, three homers, 26 RBIs and 38 runs scored.

Fenwick junior Gabriella Simon

Gabriella Simon, Fenwick, junior, center fielder: Class 3A first-team All-State pick by ICA led Fenwick to third place in Class 3A, best finish in school history. Simon batted .463 with 38 hits, 28 runs scored, seven doubles, a homer and 13 RBIs.

Lemont senior Avaree Taylor

Avaree Taylor, Lemont, senior, first base: Truman State commit and Class 3A second-team All-State pick by ICA helped lead Lemont to sectional final. Taylor batted .435 with a .542 on-base percentage and .812 slugging percentage, with 37 hits, eight doubles, three triples, six homers, 31 RBIs, 24 runs scored and 16 walks. Fielded at a .965 percentage with just four errors.

Honorable mention

Bridget Chapman, Benet, senior, third base; Raegan Duncan, Lemont, senior, third base; Katherine Filkowski, Montini, junior; Erin Grimsley, Montini, senior; Hannah Grivetti, St. Francis, freshman, outfielder; Ava Gusel, Downers Grove North, senior; Kennedy Joe, Nazareth, junior, outfielder; Monica Kading, Wheaton North, senior, third base; Avery Kanouse, York, junior, pitcher; Lauren Kottke, Timothy Christian, freshman, catcher; Parker Leonard, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, infielder; Ellie Megall, Riverside-Brookfield, junior, third base; Annika Nikol, Hinsdale South, senior, catcher; Peyton O’Flaherty, Lyons, senior, second base; Emily Organ, Riverside-Brookfield, senior, shortstop; Macie Pomatto, Wheaton North, senior, second base; Maddie Pool, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, pitcher; Karman Rowe, Willowbrook, senior, pitcher; Lexi Russ, IC Catholic Prep, freshman, first base; Annabella Rychetsky, Nazareth, junior, pitcher; Marli Smrz, Willowbrook, sophomore, catcher/outfielder; Alexa Trybus, Glenbard West, sophomore, catcher.