River Valley Wind Ensemble brings spring concert to Bradley-Bourbonnais

The River Valley Wind Ensemble, Choral Ensemble of the River Valley Music Corporation. (Photo Provided By River Valley Music Corporation)

The River Valley Wind Ensemble will perform a free spring concert on Sunday, May 3, at 4 p.m. at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Auditorium, 700 West North Street, Bradley.

The program features a mix of classical and contemporary works, from Gustav Holst’s “First Suite for Band” to a modern Latin merengue arrangement. The ensemble will also perform marches by Sergei Prokofiev and Gabriel Musella.

Founded locally in 2004, the River Valley Wind Ensemble brings together music teachers, college music students, and skilled amateur musicians from the community. The group is conducted by Dr. David Conrad.

“This concert showcases the range and talent of our musicians,” Conrad said in a statement. “We’re excited to share an afternoon of music with our community.”

The ensemble’s repertoire spans classical to contemporary, offering something for all musical tastes. Highlights include John Barnes Chance’s “Incantation and Dance” and Dennis Llinás’s “La Chancla,” which brings a modern twist to traditional Latin rhythms.

Admission is free. For more information, call (815) 214-9855 or visit http://www.windensemble.org.

The River Valley Wind Ensemble is a project of the River Valley Music Corporation, an Illinois not-for-profit organization.