Realty of Chicago Berwyn Route 66 Car Show returns Aug. 24

The Realty of Chicago Berwyn Rt. 66 Car Show is set to return for its 32nd year from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. , Aug. 24, with an estimated 700 cars and 25,000 visitors.

Spanning Old Route 66 from Oak Park to Ridgeland avenues, the show will feature hundreds of classic and modern cars, local food vendors, live entertainment and more.

The annual celebration is intended to honor the historic Route 66 and celebrate the vibrant car culture that exists in Berwyn and the surrounding area with a free, family-friendly activity.

For more information or to register a vehicle for the show, visit berwynrt66.com.