Wheaton to experience temporary road closures during holiday weekend

Motorists can expect temporary road closures in Wheaton during the city’s Independence Day events on July 3 and 4.

A fireworks display will take place at approximately 9 p.m July 3, at Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Road. The evening will also feature small carnival rides, DJ entertainment, giveaways and more, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

During this time, traffic delays can be expected on North County Farm Road between West Roosevelt and Geneva roads, Manchester Road between East Street and North Gables Boulevard, and surrounding neighborhood side streets near the DuPage County Fairgrounds.

Use extra caution for pedestrians going to and from this event and follow all parking regulations and posted signs. Some areas near Graf Park and the fairgrounds will be marked “Temporary No Parking,” which will be enforced starting at noon.

A parade will be held at 10 a.m. July 4, beginning at Main Street and Hawthorne Boulevard, traveling south on Main, turning west onto Union Avenue, continuing south on Wheaton Avenue, turning east on Front Street and concluding at Cross Street.

Roads temporarily closed from approximately 9 a.m. to noon will include:

Main Street between Geneva Road and Liberty Drive

Wesley Street between Washington and Main streets

Union Avenue between Main and West streets

Harrison Avenue between Wheaton Avenue and Cross Street

Hale Street between Karlskoga and Union avenues

Wheaton Avenue between Franklin and Front streets

Seminary Avenue between West and Scott streets

Wesley Avenue between West and Hale streets

Front Street between West and Cross streets

There will also be no parking signs posted on the following streets on July 3:

Union Avenue on both sides of the street between Wheaton Avenue and Main Street

Wheaton Avenue on both sides of the street between Union Avenue and Front Street

Front Street on both sides of the street between Wheaton Avenue and Cross Street

For more information about these events, visit Wheaton Park District’s website.