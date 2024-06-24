July events abound at Glen Ellyn Park District

The Glen Ellyn Park District has announced its post-Independence Day event schedule.

Family Fun in the Neighborhood - 5 to 7 p.m. July 9 at Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave. Enjoy free entertainment, interactive games, arts and crafts, face painting and more. Families are invited to pack a picnic and hang out in the park. This event is free and open to the public.

Movie in the Park - 7:30 p.m. July 10 at Babcock Grove Park, 324 Linden St. Join an outdoor screening of Wonka in the park. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets for the most comfortable viewing experience. Bug spray, snacks and beverages are also recommended. This event is free and open to the public.

Thirsty Thursday on the Deck - 6:30 to 9 p.m. July 11 at Lake Ellyn Boathouse, 645 Lenox Road. Sip craft beer and wine from The Beer Cellar on the Lake Ellyn Boathouse deck and patio. Enjoy the view, live entertainment and complimentary light snacks at this event for adults aged 21 years and older. Registration is required and the $15 fee per person includes the first drink ticket. Visit gepark.org/register.

Putt-Putt and Away Mini Golf Tournament - 5 to 6:30 p.m. July 12 at Holes & Knolls, 845 Pershing Ave. Suit up in your best superhero costume and putt your way to victory. Tee off with friends, complete challenges and finish the night with snacks on the patio. Prizes will be awarded for best individual costume, best group costume and most creative costume. This event is for children aged 3 to 11 years, accompanied by an adult. Registration is required for children only and there is a $15 fee, per child.

Unplug Illinois - 10 a.m. to noon July 13 at Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road. Ditch the electronic devices and join the community for a day packed with fitness, games, arts, sports and nature activities. Food will be available for purchase from visiting food trucks at this free event.

Sportswap - 1 to 2:30 p.m. July 14 at Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road. Gear up for the new season by finding new-to-you sports equipment at this community swap event. Gently used sports equipment will be accepted for a week before the event. This event is free and open to the public.

Sensory Swim Night - 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 15, at Sunset Pool, 483 Fairview Ave. Enjoy reduced noise levels with no music, water features or whistles and limited interruptions. Perfect for those who find regular pool hours to be overwhelming, Sensory Swim Night offers a gentler experience for individuals with sensory sensitivities. This event is open to all ages with no registration required. Admission is $3 for Glen Ellyn residents and $4 for nonresidents.

Jazz in the Park - 7 to 9 p.m. July 17 at Newton Park, 707 Fairview Ave. Enjoy a live concert by the Glen Ellyn Jazz Ensemble. Bring a blanket for lawn chairs for comfortable seating. This event is free and open to the public.

Santa at Sunset - 7:30 to 9 p.m. July 17 at Sunset Pool, 483 Fairview Ave. Join Santa Claus for an after-hours pool party at Sunset Pool and help him enjoy his vacation in Glen Ellyn. Swim, eat pizza and take pictures with Santa. Registration is required for children only. Attendance costs $15 for residents and $20 for nonresidents.

Family Campout - 6:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. July 20-21 at Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave. Spend a night under the stars at Maryknoll Park. Enjoy mini-golf a splash pad and a join a guided nature walk, then settle in for a movie in the park with hot dogs, pizza, soft drinks and snacks. Get cozy in you tents and sleeping bags, then dig into a continental breakfast in the morning at the Maryknoll Clubhouse. This event is open to all ages at $40 per tent for residents and $50 for nonresidents. Please note that camping gear is not provided.

Tour of Lake Ellyn Family Fun Ride - Take a break from cheering on the cyclists at the Tour of Lake Ellyn and go for a spin on the closed course the pros use. Decorate your bike and grab a quick snack at the Sarah Coe Design tent. The ride will run for approximately 30 minutes. Participants must wear a helmet and are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation for Glen Ellyn Food Pantry. The event is free, but registration is required online or at the Volunteer Tent on the day of the event.

Family Luau - 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 27 at Sunset Pool, 483 Fairview Ave. Enjoy a poolside party with the whole family, including limbo, bingo, water balloon tosses and more. Pizza will be served at the end of the night. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required for children only. The fee is $25 for residents and $40 for nonresidents.