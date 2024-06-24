Forest Preserve District of DuPage holds photo contest

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County invites you to participate in its “Preserved for You” 2024 summer photo contest running through Sept. 2.

Showcase your love for DuPage County’s forest preserves and help highlight the natural beauty and recreational opportunities they provide.

Submit your best photos in one or more of the following three categories:

Plants. Capture the flora that thrives in DuPage’s diverse ecosystems.

Wildlife. Showcase the animals that call the preserves home.

People, Places, & Things To Do. Highlight the year-round recreational opportunities within the preserves.

A panel of district employees will select one winner per category. Each winner can choose their prize package from picnicking, boating or camping-themed bundles valued at approximately $140 per package.

In addition, the photo with the most online votes will earn the Voters’ Choice title and receive a package of Forest Preserve District goodies, including a $25 Forest Preserve District gift card redeemable toward programs, permits, equipment rentals and merchandise; a pair of socks; a hat; a jar of honey from the Forest Preserve District’s Kline Creek Farm; a lanyard; and a Coleman 40-ounce water bottle.

On July 1, Aug. 1 and Sept. 2, the Forest Preserve District will randomly select one email address from all eligible entries, and winners will receive a $25 district gift card. For full contest details and to submit your entries, visit dupageforest.org/photo-contest.