Learn how to best care for your plants with an in-depth discussion on garden fertilizer with Bill Karges at 6 p.m. July 11, at the Villa Park Public Library, 305 Ardmore Ave.

Learn what the numbers on the fertilizer labels mean, which chemicals are involved, tips for proper application and the differences between chemical and organic options.

Registration is required for this event. For more information, visit vppl.info or call 630-834-1164.