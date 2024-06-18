Elmhurst University, The BASE partner for a night of arts and opportunity

Seven Chicago middle school students premiered original songs and music videos they created as part of a yearlong project with digital media students and faculty from Elmhurst University during a red-carpet evening on June 5 at the Music Box Theatre in Chicago.
The songs’ themes ranged from a lighthearted take on excelling at basketball practice to more serious reflections on challenges overcome by the students, who all participate in a non-profit youth organization called The BASE Chicago.
In recognition of the students’ talent and potential, Elmhurst University offered the seven students a combined $350,000 in scholarships.