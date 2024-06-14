June 14, 2024
Movies Under the Stars begins tonight in Westmont

The Westmont Park District has scheduled several Movies Under the Stars events for the summer.

All Movies Under the Stars are free events and scheduled from 8:30-11 p.m. Movies begin at dusk. All movies are rated PG, unless otherwise stated. Concessions will be open.

June 14 - “WONKATy” Warner Park Gazebo, 800 Blackhawk Dr. This fantasy musical follows the story of Willy Wonka, the famous but eccentric chocolatier. This story is a prequel to the 1971 film adaptation of Dahl’s novel.

July 12 - “Kung Fu Panda.” 4Diane Main Park - 200 W. 59th St. Follow Po on his wide-eyed adventures in ancient China, whose love of Kung Fu is matched only by an insatiable appetite.

Aug. 2  - “A League of Their Own.” Veterans Memorial Park - 55 E. Richmond St. An entertaining look at the first women’s professional baseball league. The story focuses on the rivalry between two sisters.

Sept. 6 - “Happy Gilmore” HAPPY GILMORE (PG-13) Twin Lakes Golf Course - 400 W 59th St. A tepid hockey player takes up tournament golf to raise cash for his grandmother, who is about to lose her house. Adult beverages & concessions will be available for purchase at the golf course club house.

