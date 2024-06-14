Downers Grove seeks applicants to boards and commissions

The village of Downers Grove is in need of people interested in serving on one of the many boards and commissions. All Downers Grove residents are welcome to apply.

Applications will be considered by the mayor and village council when vacancies occur.

Apply by July 1.

Boards and commissions play an advisory role in government by making recommendations to assist the village council in decision making and policy implementation.

Boards and commissions meet only when there are agenda items to warrant a meeting. Generally speaking, meetings are scheduled when a petition for an action is submitted or when the village council refers an item to a board for consideration.

Each board or commission has a staff liaison, appointed by the village manager, to assist members and provide meeting preparation guidance.

The process for appointing residents to boards and commissions is guided by village council policy.

While each board or commission has unique requirements, the most important candidate attribute is passion for our community. General requirements include:

Must be a resident of incorporated Downers Grove.

Enjoy interaction with the community and village council.

Possess a genuine interest in the mission of the board they wish to serve.

Attend scheduled meetings.

Candidates are encouraged to attend meetings of their choice before submitting an application.