Downers Grove resident receives Montini memorial scholarship

Montini Catholic congratulates senior Riley White of Downers Grove on being this year’s recipient of the Jean Diane Colletti Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship is one of several that have been named and endowed by Montini Catholic alumni, parents and friends in order to provide financial assistance to graduates pursuing higher learning in college. The award was announced at the Lasallian college preparatory high school’s annual Academic Awards Banquet on behalf of Dr. Vince Colletti DDS ‘05.

White was honored as valedictorian of the Class of 2024 and has been a very academically accomplished student throughout their four years at Montini Catholic. She received the President’s Award for Academic Excellence, she is an Illinois State Scholar and an Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction (scoring a 3.5 or higher on all AP Exams taken).

White was treasurer of Montini’s National Honor Society (NHS) this year, she also dedicated her service to fellow students as an NHS Peer Tutors. She is a member of the Spanish Honor Society and Secretary of the Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society.

White, a O’Neill Middle School alum, earned academic all-conference accolades for her time as a member of the Lady Bronco basketball (captain) and soccer teams (captain). She spent her time as well as a member of Montini’s student government.

White plans to major in neuroscience at the University of Illinois, Champaign.