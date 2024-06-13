June 13, 2024
Wheaton police to hold Cops & Bobbers fishing event June 19

By Shaw Local News Network
Wheaton Police Officer Ben Belcaster helps Meredith Rose, 6, of Wheaton with her worms during the Wheaton Police Department and DuPage County Forest Preserve Police Cops & Bobbers community fishing event at Herrick Lake Forest Preserve in Wheaton on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

(Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Join the Wheaton Police Department and DuPage County Forest Preserve Police for Cops & Bobbers, a community event where kids can fish with the cops.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 19 at Herrick Lake in the DuPage County Forest Preserve. Herrick Lake’s main entrance is on Butterfield Road, approximately one mile west of Naperville Road.

This event will include free refreshments, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Permits are not required for children 15 years or younger.

Pre-register for the event by completing the online form. For questions, email police@dupageforest.org.

