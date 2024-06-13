West Suburban Community Pantry’s golf outing tees off June 25

Registration continues for the West Suburban Community Pantry’s 11th annual charity golf outing on June 25 at Seven Bridges Golf Club in Woodridge.

The event will support the pantry’s efforts to end hunger in DuPage and Will counties through onsite, mobile and virtual food pantries as well as supportive services to improve the quality of life for individuals, families and seniors in need.

“We are so excited to have our golfers and community partners come out and support the Pantry through our golf outing because every dollar raised directly supports our food programs and supportive care,” pantry Executive Director Suzanne Armato said in a news release. “We continue to see more and more families and neighbors coming to the pantry as they struggle to make ends meet. We count on this event to help us provide the critical support to help them survive and thrive.”

Dubbed “On Par in Paradise,” this year’s outing will include an afternoon of fun and camaraderie, with games including mega putt, multiple hole-in-one opportunities with golf resort vacation prize packages on both coasts, Hawaii and Mexico.

Additional games include closest to the pin, golf ball launcher, longest drive, longest drive with a marshmallow as well as first and second place winners overall. Prizes include foursomes at Salt Creek and Seven Bridges courses as well as gift packages.

In addition to games, the event will also feature Ike & Oak beer tastings and the 10th Hole refreshment stand with Tito’s beverages. Raffle Prizes include Cubs/Cardinals baseball tickets, a 55-inch smart television, beer, wine and beverage gift package and a private wine tasting for 12.

After golf, participants can enjoy the chance to meet naturalist Kim White and her parrot Sam during cocktail as well as calypso, Latin and Caribbean steel drum music offered by Callaloo during the dinner hour. Anyone not golfing may join for cocktails and dinner only for a reduced ticket price. Golfers and guests are invited to wear course-appropriate tropical attire.

Beginning with golfer check-in and putting green access at noon, the shotgun start will be at 1 p.m. with cocktails, program, dinner and awards to be held at 5:30 p.m. Golfer registration includes green fees for 18 holes with carts, boxed lunch, drinks, dinner, contests, prizes and more.