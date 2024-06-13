Lyons Township grad wins award, scholarship

Recent Lyons Township High School graduate Ashlin Kwong won the Gold Medal Portfolio Award from the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers.

Kwong, a La Grange resident, was part of the 101st class of national medalists in the 2024 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, the nation’s longest-running scholarship and recognition program for young artists and writers in grades 7-12.

This year, more than 110,000 teens from U.S. territories, Canada and every state in the nation earned national recognition for their art and writing.

Only 16 of the nearly 10,000 portfolios that were entered for adjudication this year received Gold Medal Portfolio Awards, which includes a $12,500 scholarship.

To learn more, and to find a complete list of the 2024 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards national medalists, visit their website.

LTHS featured Kwong in a student spotlight video highlighting her various accomplishments.