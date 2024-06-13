50th annual La Grange Craft Fair set for July 13-14

The 50th annual Craft Fair returns to La Grange on July 13 and 14.

Named one of the top craft fairs in America, it will feature the handmade work of more than 200 craftspeople and artists from throughout the region including photographers, fashion designers, sculptors, potters, jewelers, welders and more.

Located along La Grange Road and on Harris Avenue, the fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Visitors to the show can explore the latest trends in handmade goods and meet the craftspeople who make them, including jewelry and accessories made from reclaimed materials, macrame (textiles made from knotting techniques) or pour art, a trending painting technique that uses acrylic paint poured on a surface to create a flowing design.

In celebration of this annual gathering of artisans and enthusiasts, participating businesses throughout La Grange are offering a variety of limited-time offers and enticing promotions. From quaint boutiques to cozy cafes, patrons can expect to find special discounts, complimentary treats and other exciting incentives designed to enhance their Craft Fair experience.

The Craft Fair is organized by the La Grange Business Association (LGBA), promoted by Craft Productions Inc. and sponsored by Chiro One. It is held with the support of the Village of La Grange.