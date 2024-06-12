Residents input sought during Westmont police accreditation process

An Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ILEAP) evaluation team is scheduled to comprehensively assess the Westmont Police Department’s policies, procedures, management, operations and support services on June 25 and June 26.

The police department has voluntarily opted to undergo this assessment to achieve accreditation, a primary objective for Chief of Police/Chief Public Safety Officer James Gunther.

On June 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., residents may call 630-981-6200, ext. 5300, to speak privately with representatives from ILEAP. The assessment team wants to hear your experiences with the Westmont Police Department and whether you believe the police department should be accredited. Telephone comments are limited to five minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with ILEAP’s standards.

A copy of the standards is available at the Westmont Police Department or on the website of the Illinois Chiefs of Police Association. The local contact at the Westmont Police Department is Michael Weibler, administrative sergeant, 630-981-6373.

Written comments regarding the department’s compliance with accreditation standards should be sent via mail or email to the following address: Westmont Police Department, Attn: ILEAP Accreditation Process, 500 N. Cass Ave., Westmont, Illi. 60559, or via email at chiefofpolice@westmont.il.gov.

Accreditation necessitates evidence of meeting or surpassing 181 areas of ILEAP criteria or standards, representing optimal practices for delivering exceptional service to the community.

The assessment team comprises public safety professionals from other Illinois agencies who will review written materials, conduct interviews, visit officers and inspect pertinent locations to observe compliance.

Upon completion of the agency review, the ILEAP assessors will report to the ILEAP committee chairman of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police. The compiled files will be reviewed and distributed to the council for consideration at its next meeting, during which a decision will be made regarding the agency’s accreditation status.

Accreditation is valid for four years, and to sustain this status, the police department must submit annual reports affirming continued compliance with the initially accredited standards.