Montini senior Zander Montgomery was awarded the Father John Guiney Memorial Scholarship at the school’s Founder’s Day Award Ceremony.

The award is presented annually to a student in honor of their academic achievement, community service and service to the poor. Montgomery was a member of the National Honor Society, president of Montini’s Lasallian Youth Club and a two-year member of the Peer Ministry team.