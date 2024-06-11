Two Montini students recognized for achieving Eagle Scout rank

Montini Catholic High School recently recognized senior Rory O’Connor and junior Conor Kaefer at the school's Founder’s Day ceremony for earning their Eagle Scout rank. Pictured (from left): Kaefer, Montini Principal Chris Tiritilli and O'Connor (Photo provided by Montini Catholic )

Montini Catholic High School recently recognized senior Rory O’Connor and junior Conor Kaefer at the school’s Founder’s Day ceremony for earning their Eagle Scout rank.

O’Connor is a member of Troop 89 in Downers Grove. He completed his Eagle Scout project to renovate Montini’s De LaSalle Courtyard in October 2023 with the help of his father. The recent graduate will attend the University of Mississippi this fall, where he plans to study political science and history.

Kaefer is a member of Troop 202 in Lombard. His Eagle Scout project, which was completed in May 2023, was to build a 100-foot fence for the Lombard Historical Society at the Victorian Cottage Historic House Museum on Maple Street in Lombard.