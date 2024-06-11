New principal to take the reins at Herrick Middle School

The Downers Grove Grade School District 58 Board of Education unanimously approved the appointment of Steven Perkins as the new principal of Herrick Middle School during the board’s June 10 meeting.

Perkins will begin July 1.

“He brings to the team strong, collaborative leadership skills that are student-centered. He is a strong, accomplished leader who has a wealth of knowledge about working with all stakeholders and instructional practices,” Superintendent Kevin Russell said in a news release. “Our interview team members were impressed with his warm, positive communication style, his empathy and humility, the value he placed on connections with students, staff and families and his clear investment in education.

“I am honored and humbled to have been selected to be a part of the Herrick School team and community,” Perkins said at the board meeting. “I appreciate the passion and care that currently exists in Downers 58, and I hope to be able to add a positive, communicative, and transparent lens to the building to foster student success.”

Perkins is currently an associate principal in Arlington Heights District 25 and an adjunct instructor at Northwestern University’s School of Education and Public Policy. He has been an associate principal for eight years at District 25′s South Middle School.

He serves as the lead in all administrative matters for one grade level, including coaching/mentoring staff, implementing initiatives, evaluating and hiring staff, running operations and logistics of the building and managing master schedules.

Perkins earned his doctorate in educational leadership from National Louis University, a master of arts in teacher leadership from Drake University and a bachelor of arts in education, also from Drake. He began his teaching career as a social studies teacher in Des Moines, Iowa.

District 58 received a significant amount of interest in this position from many highly qualified candidates, said Russell. The interview process comprised rounds of team interviews with staff and administrators, including two Herrick parents and two Herrick staff members.

While the timeline was compressed, the district conducted the same process as in past administrative hirings. After multiple rounds of interviews that included two Herrick parents and five Herrick staff members as well as building and district administrators, the district identified three strong semi-finalist candidates, and ultimately two finalists. After final interviews, the district brought Perkins’ recommendation to the board.