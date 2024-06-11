DuPage County to host senior fair June 14

DuPage County will host a senior fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 14 at 421 N. County Farm Road in Wheaton in honor of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

The event will feature agencies that provide services for older adults and their caregivers. Everyone who attends the event will get a free raffle ticket for a chance at a donated gift basket.

Some of the agencies that will be attending include DuPage County Community Services, NAMI DuPage, Senior Home Sharing, Prairie State Legal Services, Hair on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity and several local libraries.

For more information, call 630-407-6500.