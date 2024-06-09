Villa Park Public Library to present Family Summer Concert Series

Join the Villa Park Public Library at the Ruggard Gazebo at 6:30 p.m. June 12, 19 and 26 to enjoy the Family Summer Concert Series.

Bring a blanket or chairs and celebrate the return of summer with The BenAnna Band on June 12, Miss Jamie’s Farm on June 19 and the Willowbrook High School Band on June 26. These free concerts are open to everyone, but children under 12 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration is not required. For more information, visit vppl.info or call 630-834-1164.