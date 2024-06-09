DuPage County seeks resident feedback via budget survey

DuPage County residents can share their views regarding programs and initiatives important to them by completing the county’s annual budget survey at surveymonkey.com/r/FY25BudgetSurvey.

In March, the county board approved a new strategic plan. As part of the budgeting process for fiscal year 2025, residents may now share their thoughts on where the board should make investments related to those strategic objectives.

The information helps shape the next year’s budget, determining spending levels for the county’s various programs.

DuPage County’s next fiscal year begins Dec. 1. DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy will present the proposed fiscal year 2025 budget plan to the board on Sept. 24.