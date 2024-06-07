Six District 58 schools relocate offices during construction

Because of construction at six of Downers Grove Grade School District 58 schools this summer, the school offices at those buildings have moved temporarily to the following schools. Phone numbers will remain the same. Please note that all school offices closed for the summer on June 6 and are scheduled to re-open on July 30.

Henry Puffer School – offices move to Belle Aire School, 3935 Belle Aire Lane

Highland School – offices move to Belle Aire School 3935 Belle Aire Lane

Hillcrest School – offices move to Kingsley School, 6509 Powell St.

Whittier School – offices move to Lester School, 236 Indianapolis Ave.

Herrick School – offices move to Pierce Downer School, 1436 Grant St

O’Neill School – offices move to Fairmount School, 6036 Blodgett Ave.