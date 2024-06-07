Horticulturist to speak to Lombard Garden Club

Horticulturist Sharon Yiesla will speak on “Growing Degree Days: Using Heat to Defeat Pests” at the Lombard Garden Club’s June 24 meeting.

Accumulation of heat influences the development of both plants and insects. We can use this information to better manage insect pests and limit their damage to our plants.

Yiesla is owner of Sharon Yiesla, Horticultural Services. She has been a horticulturist since 1983. She runs her own business, through which she delivers gardening presentations. She earned a bachelor’s degree in horticulture from Purdue University and a master’s degree in horticulture from University of Illinois.

The meeting will held at 6:30 p.m. at the Helen Plum Library, 411 S. Main St., Lombard.Th ere is no charge and the public is welcome to attend.

The Lombard Garden Club iwelcomes fellow gardeners who enjoy learning opportunities and the company of others. Check the club’s website for details at www.lombardgardenclub.org.