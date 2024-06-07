District 58 to hold Sneak Preview session for incoming seventh graders

Incoming seventh-graders at Herrick and O’Neill Middle Schools are invited to attend Downers Grove School District 58′s Sneak Preview on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 in preparation for the 2024-25 school year. (Graphic provided by Downers Grove Grade School District 58)

Incoming seventh-graders at Herrick and O’Neill middle schools are invited to attend Downers Grove Grade School District 58′s Sneak Preview on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 in preparation for the 2024-25 school year.

Students will learn more about their school, class schedules, lockers and how to locate their classes. Families are encouraged to register online for one of the sessions. Each session is limited to 80 students. Those who register by July 19 will receive a free T-shirt.

Registration for the Herrick Middle School Sneak Preview is available here and registration for the O’Neill Middle School Sneak Preview is available here. Bus transportation is available for some session times. For more information, contact Herrick at 630-719-5810 or O’Neill at 630-719-5815.