June 04, 2024
Shaw Local
DuPage forest preserves to hold fishing derby

By Shaw Local News Network
31ST ANNUAL JUST FOR KIDS FISHING DERBY Where: Silver Lake at Blackwell Forest Preserve, Warrenville When: 8 a.m. to noon June 11 Cost & Info: Free; dupageforest.org/Just-for-Kids-Fishing-Derby-2017 About: Anglers 15 and younger are invited to drop a line at the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s 31st annual Just for Kids Fishing Derby. Kids can learn about fishing and advance their skills during this family-friendly event. Prizes will be awarded to winners in four age groups for the largest fish in three species categories – bass, bluegill and miscellaneous – as well as to winners of the casting contest. Kids should bring their own gear; bait will be provided while supplies last. The derby will take place rain or shine. Participants can register online or at the derby.

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County invites young anglers to experience the joys of fishing at its upcoming Just for Kids Fishing Derby from 8 to 11 a.m. June 9, at Silver Lake at Blackwell Forest Preserve in Warrenville.

The free derby invites anglers ages 15 and under — divided into four age categories — to showcase their fishing skills by catching the largest fish in three species categories.

Forest Preserve District fishing experts will be on hand to provide valuable tips and tricks for fishing in DuPage waters. An awards ceremony will conclude the event.

Children can register online, at 630-933-7248 or at the event. The Just for Kids Fishing Derby is an open house, and there is no capacity limit.

