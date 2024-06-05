DuPage forest preserves to hold fishing derby

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County invites young anglers to experience the joys of fishing at its upcoming Just for Kids Fishing Derby from 8 to 11 a.m. June 9, at Silver Lake at Blackwell Forest Preserve in Warrenville.

The free derby invites anglers ages 15 and under — divided into four age categories — to showcase their fishing skills by catching the largest fish in three species categories.

Forest Preserve District fishing experts will be on hand to provide valuable tips and tricks for fishing in DuPage waters. An awards ceremony will conclude the event.

Children can register online, at 630-933-7248 or at the event. The Just for Kids Fishing Derby is an open house, and there is no capacity limit.