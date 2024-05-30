May 30, 2024
Shaw Local
La Grange carnival starts Friday

By Shaw Local News Network
The summer is set to unofficially begin in La Grange during La Grange Carnival Weekend from Friday, May 31 through Sunday, June 2, 2024

(Photo provided by the La Grange Business Association)

The La Grange carnival will be held May 31 through June 2 on Harris Avenue between La Grange Road and Ashland Avenue in downtown La Grange.

Hours are:

  • May 31: 5 p.m.- 10 p.m.
  • June 1: Noon - 10 p.m.
  • June 2: 12pm- 9 p.m.

Prepare your taste buds for a culinary adventure. Indulge in a variety of delights from the food vendors including Billy Bricks, Chill’s Italian Ice, Crumbl Cookies and Mi Taquito.

The carnival promises excitement for all ages! From thrilling rides to entertaining games, there’s no shortage of fun-filled activities to keep the whole family entertained.

By attending the La Grange carnival, you’re not only treating yourself to a day of enjoyment but also supporting the La Grange Business Association.

For more information, visit the La Grange Carnival webpage

La Grange
