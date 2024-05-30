La Grange carnival starts Friday

The La Grange carnival will be held May 31 through June 2 on Harris Avenue between La Grange Road and Ashland Avenue in downtown La Grange.

Hours are:

May 31: 5 p.m.- 10 p.m.

June 1: Noon - 10 p.m.

June 2: 12pm- 9 p.m.

Prepare your taste buds for a culinary adventure. Indulge in a variety of delights from the food vendors including Billy Bricks, Chill’s Italian Ice, Crumbl Cookies and Mi Taquito.

The carnival promises excitement for all ages! From thrilling rides to entertaining games, there’s no shortage of fun-filled activities to keep the whole family entertained.

By attending the La Grange carnival, you’re not only treating yourself to a day of enjoyment but also supporting the La Grange Business Association.

For more information, visit the La Grange Carnival webpage